Maharashtra: Traffic resumes on Mumbai-bound lane of Expressway after 2-hour block

Vehicular movement on the Mumbai-bound lane of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway resumed on Thursday afternoon after it was shut for two hours to clear boulders and mud, an official said. The highway police blocked traffic on the Mumbai-bound arm of the busy carriageway from 12 noon till 2 pm. Vehicles were allowed on the road from 2.30 pm onwards, he said.

Due to incessant rains in the region, a landslide occurred on July 23 near the Adoshi tunnel on the Expressway and the 2-hour block was taken to clear the debris, said an official.

So far, the highway police have taken three such blocks to remove boulders and mud from the Mumbai-bound lane of the Expressway, he said.

