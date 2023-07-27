Left Menu

Russian helicopter crashes in Siberia, killing 6 people on board and injuring 7

It put out a statement online that carried a photo of the choppers wreckage on fire.Russias state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the countrys civilian aviation regulator Rosaviatsia, that the helicopter belonged to a private company and was carrying a group of tourists.The total number of people on board is unclear.According to RIA Novosti, a total of 12 passengers and three crew members were on board, but the Emergency Ministry put the total number on board at 13.The conflicting reports could not be immediately reconciled.The Mi-8 is a two-engine helicopter designed in the 1960s.

A helicopter crashed in Russia's Siberia on Thursday, killing six of those on board and injuring seven, Russian emergency officials reported.

The Mi-8 helicopter in the Altai Republic in southern Siberia caught fire as it was landing and brushed against a power line, the Altai branch of Russia's Emergency Ministry said. It put out a statement online that carried a photo of the chopper's wreckage on fire.

Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the country's civilian aviation regulator Rosaviatsia, that the helicopter belonged to a private company and was carrying a group of tourists.

The total number of people on board is unclear.

According to RIA Novosti, a total of 12 passengers and three crew members were on board, but the Emergency Ministry put the total number on board at 13.

The conflicting reports could not be immediately reconciled.

The Mi-8 is a two-engine helicopter designed in the 1960s. It has been used widely in Russia, where the crashes have been frequent, in neighbouring countries and in many other nations.

