Left Menu

Ajmera Realty & Infra Q1 profit rises to Rs 21 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 17:20 IST
Ajmera Realty & Infra Q1 profit rises to Rs 21 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Ajmera Realty & Infra India reported an 82 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 21.07 crore in the June quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 11.57 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Ajmera Realty's total income rose to Rs 117.57 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, up from Rs 55.12 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Sales bookings dropped 44 per cent to Rs 225 crore in the June quarter from Rs 400 crore in the year-ago period.

Ajmera Realty & Infra has presence mainly in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023