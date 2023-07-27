Left Menu

Indian Energy Exchange net profit up 10 pc to Rs 76 crore in Q1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 18:09 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 17:39 IST
Indian Energy Exchange on Thursday posted a 10 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 75.82 crore in the June quarter on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 69.12 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a BSE filing.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 127.36 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 113.39 crore a year ago.

The exchange's board has approved the re-appointment of Sudha Pillai and Tejpreet Singh Chopra as non-executive independent directors for another five years after their respective terms end next year.

The current term of Pillai will expire on April 25, 2024 and that of Chopra on March 4, 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

