Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 8 wagons, brake van of goods train derailed; no injuries

PTI | Janjgir/Bilaspur | Updated: 27-07-2023 17:48 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 17:48 IST
Chhattisgarh: 8 wagons, brake van of goods train derailed; no injuries
  • Country:
  • India

Eight wagons and the brake van of a goods train were derailed at Akaltara railway station of Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on Thursday, railway officials said.

No injuries were reported in the incident but the movement of trains on the Howrah-Mumbai up and down line was disrupted, they said.

A brake van is a coach from which the guard can apply the brakes.

The incident took place around 3 pm at Akaltara railway station yard on the Mumbai-Howrah route when the empty freight train was heading to Korba from Bilaspur, they said.

Eight rear wagons and the brake van got decoupled from the train and derailed causing damage to tracks and OHE (overhead equipment) line poles, officials said.

A team of railway officials from Bilaspur and Korba were sent to the spot and efforts are on to restore the movement of trains, a railway official said.

"The exact cause behind the incident will be ascertained after a probe," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023