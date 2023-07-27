Euro zone bond yields slip after ECB raises interest rates

Euro zone bond yields extended their fall on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates to 3.75%, and as traders waited for more clues from President Christine Lagarde's press conference. The ECB pushed its main deposit rate up 25 basis points, taking rates to their highest level in 23 years. ECB officials have raised rates by 425 bps since July 2022 as they have tried to quell a surge in inflation.

It comes after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates to a range of 5.25% to 5.5% on Wednesday and kept open the possibility of further increases. Germany's two-year government bond yield, which is highly sensitive to interest rate expectations, was last down 5 bps at 3.212%. It had traded 3 bps lower at 3.241% before the decision. Yields move inversely to prices.

According to prices in the derivatives market, traders see rates peaking at around 3.92% in December this year, little changed from before the decision. They see the chances of a 25 bp September rate hike at roughly 40%, compared with around 44% previously.

"The accompanying policy statement kept the door for further rate hikes wide open and did not strike a more cautious note," said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at lender ING, in emailed comments. "Let's see whether this stance will be confirmed at the press conference."

Lagarde's press conference was due to begin at 1245 GMT. The German two-year yield hit a 15-year high of 3.393% this month but then fell after data showed inflation in the United States slowed sharply in June. Weak Chinese economic figures also added to expectations that euro zone inflation might cool quicker than expected.

Euro zone inflation fell to 5.5% year-on-year in June, from 10.6% in October - the highest in the single currency bloc's history. Germany's 10-year yield was last down 4 bps at 2.415%, compared with 2.431% before the ECB's rate hike.

The Italian 10-year yield traded down 4 bps at 4.067%, from 4.101% before the decision. The closely watched gap between Italian and German 10-year borrowing costs stood at 165 bps, slightly narrower than on Wednesday.

