First flight to land in Shivamogga on Aug 31 instead of Aug 11: K’taka Minister M B Patil

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-07-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 18:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The first flight will land at Shivamogga airport on August 31 instead of August 11 as stated earlier, Karnataka Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil said on Wednesday.

Due to technical reasons, it has been postponed to August 31, the minister said in a statement.

Indigo Airlines has initiated bookings for the scheduled first journey from Bengaluru to Shivamogga on August 31, he added.

Three airline companies have obtained permission under the UDAN scheme to operate flight services to Tirupati, Goa and Hyderabad from Shivamogga, Patil said, adding that Spice Jet, Star Airlines and Alliance Airlines have secured permission to operate on the said routes by participating in the tender.

“For the first three months flights will operate only during day time. The work related to the night landing facility is underway and will be completed expeditiously,” the minister explained.

Further, he said that the airline companies that have got permission under the UDAN scheme are also preparing to begin their operations and would start once the Directorate General of Civil Aviation gives its nod.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

