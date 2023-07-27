US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rises on Meta boost, soft landing hopes

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday on hopes that the Federal Reserve's policy tightening was ending and the world's largest economy was heading for a soft landing, while Meta Platforms jumped on strong third-quarter revenue forecast.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.67 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 35,558.79.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 31.51 points, or 0.69%, at 4,598.26, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 191.88 points, or 1.36%, to 14,319.16 at the opening bell.

