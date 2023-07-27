Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rises on Meta boost, soft landing hopes

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 19:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday on hopes that the Federal Reserve's policy tightening was ending and the world's largest economy was heading for a soft landing, while Meta Platforms jumped on strong third-quarter revenue forecast.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.67 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 35,558.79.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 31.51 points, or 0.69%, at 4,598.26, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 191.88 points, or 1.36%, to 14,319.16 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

