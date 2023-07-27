Euro zone yields fall after ECB hikes rates and stresses data dependence

Euro zone bond yields dropped on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates to 3.75% but said any future decisions will depend on economic data. The ECB pushed its main deposit rate up 25 basis points (bps), taking rates to their highest level in 23 years. ECB officials have raised rates by 425 bps since July 2022 as they have tried to quell a surge in inflation.

Germany's two-year government bond yield, which is highly sensitive to interest rate expectations, was last down 7 bps at 3.197%. It had traded 3 bps lower at 3.241% before the decision. Yields move inversely to prices.

Jussi Hiljanen, head of European rates strategy at lender SEB, said a softening in the ECB and President Christine Lagarde's tone was likely behind the fall in yields. "At the press conference, President Lagarde didn't give any explicit signals for another rate hike and strongly emphasized that it will hinge on incoming data," he said.

"At the previous meetings she had given explicit indications that more rate hikes shall be expected." Lagarde said during the press conference: "Do we have more ground to cover? At this point in time I wouldn't say so."

"The assessment of data will actually tell us whether and how much ground we have to cover in September and at subsequent meetings." Germany's 10-year yield was last down 6 bps at 2.395%, compared with 2.431% before the ECB's rate hike.

According to prices in the derivatives market, traders see rates peaking at around 3.9% in December this year, down slightly from 3.93% before the decision. They see the chances of a 25 bp September rate hike at roughly 40%, compared with around 44% previously.

The ECB's decision came after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates to a range of 5.25% to 5.5% on Wednesday and also stressed that it would now be data dependent. Data released on Thursday showed the U.S. economy grew faster than predicted in the second quarter and jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week.

The Italian 10-year yield traded down 8 bps at 4.03%, from 4.101% before the decision. The closely watched gap between Italian and German 10-year borrowing costs stood at 162 bps, 3 bps narrower than on Wednesday.

Germany's two-year yield hit a 15-year high of 3.393% this month but then fell after data showed inflation in the United States slowed sharply in June. Weak Chinese economic figures also added to expectations that euro zone inflation might cool quicker than expected.

Euro zone inflation fell to 5.5% year-on-year in June, from 10.6% in October - the highest in the single currency bloc's history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)