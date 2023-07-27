Left Menu

AIX Connect gets regulatory nod to operate flights under 'Air India Express' brand

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 19:47 IST
Air India subsidiary AIX Connect has received regulatory approval to operate its flights under 'Air India Express' brand name.

AIX Connect, earlier known as AirAsia India, is being merged with Air India Express as Tata Group is consolidating its airline business.

Air India and Vistara, a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, are also part of the group.

According to a statement on Thursday, the approval from the regulator allows both Air India Express Ltd and AIX Connect flights to be marketed, distributed and operated under a common brand name 'Air India Express', prior to the subsequent scheduled legal merger of the two entities.

This development marks a significant fast-tracking of the integration efforts, including harmonisation of customer touch points, products, and services across both airlines, it added.

Currently, Air India Express connects 20 domestic destinations and 14 international destinations while AIX Connect serves 19 domestic destinations.

The proposal to synergise the consumer offerings under a unified and renewed brand within the next few months demonstrates the commitment to streamlining product and service standards and unlocking synergies between the two companies, it said.

Over the past few months, Air India Express and AIX Connect have taken significant steps towards the integration.

In March, the airlines introduced a unified, comprehensive user interface, enabling users to access services of both carriers on a single platform, streamlining their travel experience.

Earlier this month, 'Xpress Ahead' priority services were extended as an ancillary add-on to guests of both airlines, offering priority check-in, boarding and baggage, the statement said.

