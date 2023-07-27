Left Menu

Air India to start Delhi-Dhaka direct flights from Sep 15

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 20:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Air India on Thursday said it will start direct flights between Delhi and Dhaka from September 15.

The airline already operates flights between Kolkata and Dhaka.

According to a statement, the flights between Delhi and Dhaka will be operated four times a week, using narrow body Airbus A320 aircraft.

The bookings for the flights commenced on Thursday.

Air India said the additional frequencies will help serve the increased demand for international travel to and from Dhaka on the back of Bangladesh's rapid economic growth and overall development.

With four additional weekly flights from Delhi, Air India offers enhanced frequency to Dhaka, enabling convenient connections via Delhi to and/or from 14 destinations in India and 14 destinations across North America, UK, Australia, the Middle East, and the Far East, the airline said.

