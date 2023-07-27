White House: Q2 advance GDP estimate shows US economy expanding at better than expected rate

The advance estimate of gross domestic product for the second quarter of 2023 showed the U.S. economy is expanding at a strong and better-than-expected clip, the White House Council of Economic Advisers said in a statement on Thursday. Investment in manufacturing structures has been on an upward trend in recent quarters, and the trend bodes well for future employment opportunities if it persists, the White House said.

The U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter as labor market resilience supported consumer spending, while businesses boosted investment in equipment, potentially keeping a much-feared recession at bay. Gross domestic product increased at a 2.4% annualized rate last quarter.

