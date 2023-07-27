Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2040 hours: DEL59 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex declines 440 pts as profit-booking hammers banking, auto stocks Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty buckled under heavy selling pressure on Thursday as investors pared exposure to bellwether stocks HDFC Bank, M&M, Nestle and Reliance Industries amid a mixed trend in global markets.

DEL45 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 81.94 against US dollar New Delhi: The rupee gained 7 paise to close at 81.94 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market after the US Fed raised interest rates on expected lines.

DCM75 BIZ-OFFSHORE MINERALS-BILL Offshore Areas Minerals Amendment Bill 2023 introduced in Lok Sabha New Delhi: A bill to provide a fixed fifty-year production lease for offshore minerals was introduced in Parliament on Thursday.

DCM87 BIZ-LD RVNL-OFS RVNL OFS over-subscribed, institutional buyers place bids worth Rs 2,000 cr New Delhi: The government's 5.36 per cent stake sale in RVNL on Thursday got an enthusiastic response from institutional investors, who subscribed the issue 2.73 times by putting in bids of over Rs 2,000 crore.

DEL43 BIZ-INDIA-GDP India GDP to grow 6-6.3 pc in FY24, economic prospects brighten: Deloitte India New Delhi: India is likely to grow 6-6.3 per cent in the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Deloitte India said in its economic outlook, forecasting growth surpassing 7 per cent over the next two years if global uncertainties recede.

DCM98 BIZ-GST-FAKE FIRM GST officers arrest 3 for fraudulent ITC claims of Rs 557 cr, creating 246 fake firms New Delhi: GST officers have unearthed two fake billing rackets involving 246 shell/fake entities involved in fraudulently passing input tax credit (ITC) of Rs 557 crore and arrested three key operatives.

DEL47 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold jumps Rs 250; silver zooms Rs 900 New Delhi: Gold price jumped Rs 250 to Rs 60,600 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid strong global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

