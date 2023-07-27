US STOCKS-Wall Street rises on Meta boost, soft landing hopes

Wall Street's main indexes surged on Thursday on hopes that the Federal Reserve's policy tightening was ending and the world's largest economy was heading for a soft landing, while Meta Platforms jumped on strong third-quarter revenue forecast. Meta gained 6.8% after it also reported a jump in second-quarter advertising revenue, topping Wall Street financial targets.

Outsized gains in megacap growth stocks have helped the Nasdaq lead the charge on Wall Street so far this year, but the Dow is catching up, as investors bet on sectors beyond technology. The blue-chips Dow is now on track for its 14th straight day of gains, its longest winning streak since at least 1897, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices, while the benchmark S&P 500 is now 4.8% away from hitting an all-time high.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points as expected. Traders now expect only a 20% chance that the Fed could surprise with a quarter-point increase in September. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that Fed staff are no longer forecasting a U.S. recession.

On Thursday, a Commerce Department report showed the economy grew faster than expected in the latest quarter. "Today’s economic data followed a familiar storyline ... all pointing to a buoyant economy that continues to cruise despite interest rates reaching their highest levels in more than two decades," said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office.

"For now, the indicators are still pointing toward a relatively soft economic landing." At 11:51 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 20.02 points, or 0.06%, at 35,540.14, the S&P 500 was up 19.71 points, or 0.43%, at 4,586.46, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 136.42 points, or 0.97%, at 14,263.70.

EBay forecast third-quarter profit below market expectations as the e-commerce platform spent more to bolster categories such as auto parts, refurbished goods and collectibles, sending its shares down 8.7%. Chipmakers including Nvidia, Micron and Marvell Technology rose over 3% each after Lam Research forecast upbeat quarterly sales. Shares of Lam advanced 10.3%.

Southwest Airlines tumbled 9.1% after the airline posted a dip in second-quarter profit, while Royal Caribbean surged 10.7% after the cruise operator lifted its annual profit forecast. Elsewhere, the

European Central Bank raised interest rates for the ninth consecutive time and kept the door open to further tightening.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.02-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.24-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 44 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 80 new highs and 56 new lows.

