United is adding Braille signs inside planes to help blind travellers find rows, seats and lavatories

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 27-07-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 21:52 IST
United Airlines says it will install Braille signs to help visually impaired travellers find row and seat numbers and lavatories.

The airline said Thursday that it has outfitted about a dozen planes with Braille markings and expects to finish work on its entire fleet except United Express planes by the end of 2026.

United said it is working with groups including the National Federation of the Blind and the American Council of the Blind to consider adding other aids such as raised letters, numbers and arrows.

Mark Riccobono, president of the federation, said it's frustrating that so much information for travellers is only available by reading printed signs or other visual cues.

He said his group hoped to work with United to find other ways to make flying more accessible and less stressful for blind passengers.

Dan Spoone, the council's interim executive director, urged other airlines to follow United's example.

