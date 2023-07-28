Left Menu

Japan to ban some car exports to Russia from August 9 - trade minister

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2023 07:42 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 07:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan will ban exports to Russia of over 1900-cc vehicles including hybrid cars from Aug. 9, Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday. The Japanese cabinet decided to revise an export control order that bans the exports of goods to Russia that strengthen the country's industrial base, Nishimura told reporters following the cabinet meeting.

"With that, the export to Russia of automobiles over 1900 cc, hybrid engine passenger cars and large vehicle tires and so on will be banned from August 9," Nishimura said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

