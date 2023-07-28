US orders government personnel, family members to depart Haiti

The U.S. State Department on Thursday ordered non-emergency government personnel and family members to depart Haiti as soon as possible, citing "kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure." The State Department said U.S. citizens not working for the government should also leave Haiti as soon as possible "by commercial or other privately available transportation options."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)