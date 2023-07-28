Japan to ban some car exports to Russia from August 9 - trade minister
Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 08:13 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 08:13 IST
Japan will ban exports to Russia of over 1900-cc vehicles including hybrid cars from Aug. 9, Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.
The Japanese cabinet decided to revise an export control order that bans the exports of goods to Russia that strengthen the country's industrial base, Nishimura told reporters following the cabinet meeting. "With that, the export to Russia of automobiles over 1900 cc, hybrid engine passenger cars and large vehicle tires and so on will be banned from August 9," Nishimura said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FOREX-Dollar takes a beating as traders see US rates peaking
Rupee rises 21 paise to 81.97 against US dollar in early trade.
Ukraine: At least 1 killed, 4 injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv
Thousands of Ukrainian civilians are being held in Russian prisons. Russia plans to build many more
Two hospitalised, buildings damaged in Kyiv by Russian drone strike overnight