BOJ keeps low rates, makes yield control policy more flexible

The Bank of Japan maintained ultra-low interest rates on Friday but took steps to make its yield curve control policy more flexible, underscoring growing concerns over the rising side- effects of prolonged monetary easing. At the two-day meeting that ended on Friday, the central bank kept unchanged its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and that for the 10-year government bond yield around 0%.

It also maintained guidance allowing the 10-year yield to move 0.5% around the 0% target, but said those would be "references" rather than "rigid limits". The BOJ said it will offer to buy 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGB) at 1.0% in fixed-rate operations, instead of the previous rate of 0.5%.

"Sustainable and stable achievement of 2% inflation target, accompanied by wage increases, has not yet come into sight," the BOJ said in a statement announcing the decision, adding that the bank must patiently maintain ultra-loose policy. "Taking into account extremely high uncertainty on the economic and price outlook, it is appropriate to enhance the sustainability of monetary easing under the current framework by conducting yield curve control with greater flexibility and nimbly responding to upside and downside risks," it said.

While inflation has held above the BOJ's 2% target for more than a year, Governor Kazuo Ueda has vowed to keep ultra-loose policy until he is convinced the economy can weather global headwinds and allow firms to keep hiking wages next year. But sources have told Reuters the board may discuss making minor tweaks to the policy if the BOJ feels the cost of YCC is beginning to outweigh the benefits.

The Nikkei newspaper reported earlier on Friday the central bank will maintain its 0.5% cap for the 10-year government bond yield, but discuss allowing long-term interest rates to rise above that level by a certain degree. The BOJ's meeting comes after the Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday to raise interest rates, a move that further widens the interest rate gap between the United States and Japan.

Since introducing YCC in 2016, the BOJ had little trouble controlling bond yields when inflation remained well below its target. That changed last year, when soaring commodity prices pushed inflation above the 2% target and gave investors reason to attack the yield cap. After buying huge amounts of bonds to defend the then 0.25% ceiling, the BOJ last December widened the yield band and now allows the 10-year yield to rise by up to 0.5%.

With wages and inflation rising, markets have been simmering with speculation of an early tweak to YCC. Data released on Friday showed core consumer inflation in Japan's capital slowed in July but remained well above the central bank's 2% target, underscoring rising price pressure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)