GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen jumps, Nikkei slides as BOJ bends yield policy

The yen gained in volatile trade and stocks and bonds dropped in Tokyo after the Bank of Japan said it would take a more flexible approach to pinning down long-term yields, while hopes for stimulus had Chinese stocks heading for a weekly gain. The Bank of Japan maintained ultra-low interest rates but said its target for 10-year government bond yields of 50 basis points either side of zero would be "references" rather than "rigid limits".

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2023 10:10 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 10:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
The yen gained in volatile trade and stocks and bonds dropped in Tokyo after the Bank of Japan said it would take a more flexible approach to pinning down long-term yields, while hopes for stimulus had Chinese stocks heading for a weekly gain.

The Bank of Japan maintained ultra-low interest rates but said its target for 10-year government bond yields of 50 basis points either side of zero would be "references" rather than "rigid limits". The shift was flagged in a report in the Nikkei newspaper overnight and the yen initially fell in wild trade in the moments after the decision, before driving to its highest in a week at 138.50 per dollar.

The Nikkei share average fell 2%. Bank stocks surged 4% to an eight-year high on the prospect that the tweak could herald the dismantling of Japan's ultra-easy monetary settings and open the way to better interest income. Ten-year Japanese government bond yields rose to a nine-year high of 0.575%.

"It is an important step towards eventual disbandment," said Tom Nash, a fixed income portfolio manager at UBS Asset Management in Sydney. "I expect yields will gravitate towards 1% but not get there in a straight line." Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields, which had climbed overnight on talk of a policy tweak, extended higher and were last up 3 bps to 4.04%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was steady as gains in Hong Kong and China offset falls in South Korea and Australia. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

