Left Menu

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Wipro on its share buyback

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as Indian legal counsel to Wipro Limited (Wipro) in relation to its recent buyback of equity shares, aggregating to Rs 12,000 crore.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 10:25 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 10:24 IST
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Wipro on its share buyback
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Wipro on its share buyback. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as Indian legal counsel to Wipro Limited (Wipro) in relation to its recent buyback of equity shares, aggregating to Rs 12,000 crore. The General Corporate Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Wipro Limited on the transaction. The transaction was led by Aditya Prasad Partner; with support from Rohit Maheshwary, Associate; and Ipkshita Singh, Associate. The buyback transaction involved acquisition of 26,96,62,921 (Twenty Six Crore Ninety Six Lakh Sixty Two Thousand Nine Hundred and Twenty One only) fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 2/-, aggregating to Rs 12,000 crores. The Buyback was conducted under the “tender offer” route. The Buyback was approved by the board of directors of Wipro Limited on April 27th, 2023 and payment of consideration was made on July 05, 2023.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
3
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States
4
ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023