Indian Stock Market witnesses decline on consecutive day
Nifty dropped by 0.26 per cent and Sensex dropped by 0.36 per cent at the time of writing this article.
- Country:
- India
Indian Indices continued to fall as the market opened on Friday. Nifty dropped by 0.26 per cent and Sensex dropped by 0.36 per cent at the time of writing this article.
Out of the Nifty companies, 20 were in green and 30 in red. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Britannia, Adani Enterprises, Cipla and M&M were the top gainers whereas Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life, NTPC and BPCL were the top losers.
Sensex was 0.6 per cent and Nifty was 0.7 per cent lower at the end of Thursday. “Investors have to be careful chasing small-caps which are in overvalued territory. Large-caps, even when richly valued, are safe unlike risky small-caps”, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ravichandran Ashwin scripts history, becomes third Indian to claim 700 international wickets
Indian worker killed in Singapore workplace accident
R Ashwin registers unique record in test cricket, becomes 1st Indian to dismiss father-son duo
Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2023: Indian contingent starts strongly with five medals
PM Modi wants every Indian mindset to be that of developed nation's mind: Piyush Goyal