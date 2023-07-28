Left Menu

Indian Stock Market witnesses decline on consecutive day 

Nifty dropped by 0.26 per cent and Sensex dropped by 0.36 per cent at the time of writing this article.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Indices continued to fall as the market opened on Friday. Nifty dropped by 0.26 per cent and Sensex dropped by 0.36 per cent at the time of writing this article.

Out of the Nifty companies, 20 were in green and 30 in red. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Britannia, Adani Enterprises, Cipla and M&M were the top gainers whereas Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life, NTPC and BPCL were the top losers.

Sensex was 0.6 per cent and Nifty was 0.7 per cent lower at the end of Thursday. “Investors have to be careful chasing small-caps which are in overvalued territory. Large-caps, even when richly valued, are safe unlike risky small-caps”, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. 

