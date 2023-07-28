Left Menu

Breach of protocol: AirAsia takes off without Governor on board citing delay in his reaching terminal

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-07-2023 12:01 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 11:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
In a breach of protocol, an AirAsia flight took off from the Kempegowda International Airport here on Thursday without taking Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on board, though he was waiting at the airport lounge, official sources said.

The protocol officers of the Governor have lodged a complaint at the Airport police station, a police officer told PTI requesting anonymity.

According to sources, Gehlot was supposed to fly to Hyderabad on Thursday afternoon from Terminal-2 from where he was to visit Raichur by road to attend a convocation.

As soon as the AirAsia flight arrived, Gehlot's luggage was loaded in it. However, there was said to be a delay in Gehlot reaching the terminal, the sources added.

By the time he could reach from the VIP lounge to take the flight, the plane took off for Hyderabad, sources said.

The Governor had to take another flight after 90 minutes to reach Hyderabad, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the Governor House officials were tight-lipped on the issue.

AirAsia officials were not available for comment.

An official of the Bangalore International Airport Limited, which operates KIA, said, ''We usually do not comment on airline related matters. Please check with AirAsia.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

