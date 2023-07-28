Left Menu

AstraZeneca Q2 results beat estimates; COVID vaccine sales evaporate

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker posted an adjusted profit of $2.15 per share, up 25% and exceeding the $1.98 per share expected in company-compiled consensus estimates. Total revenue in the quarter was $11.4 billion, up 6% and beating company-compiled analyst estimates of $10.97 billion.

28-07-2023
AstraZeneca on Friday delivered better-than-expected profits and sales in the second quarter as a strong performance of its blockbuster cancer drugs helped offset the loss of COVID-19 vaccine sales. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker posted an adjusted profit of $2.15 per share, up 25% and exceeding the $1.98 per share expected in company-compiled consensus estimates.

Total revenue in the quarter was $11.4 billion, up 6% and beating company-compiled analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. The company registered no sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, which was its best-selling product in 2021 at the height of the pandemic, compared with $445 million in the second quarter of last year as the company has lost out to rival mRNA shots.

"Each of our non-COVID-19 therapy areas saw double-digit revenue growth, with eight medicines delivering more than $1bn of revenue in the first half, demonstrating the strength of our business," Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said. AstraZeneca - the UK's biggest company by market capitalisation worth more than 165 billion pounds ($211.10 billion) - stood by its 2023 outlook.

($1 = 0.7816 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

