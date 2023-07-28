Left Menu

Railway Board accords final location survey approval for Zubza-Imphal project

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-07-2023 12:44 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 12:44 IST
Railway Board accords final location survey approval for Zubza-Imphal project
The Railway Board has accorded its approval for the final location survey (FLS) of the 140-km-long new railway line project between Zubza in Nagaland and Manipur's capital Imphal.

The Zubza-Imphal project will provide direct connectivity between the two northeastern states, resulting in better railway traffic mobility, a North East Frontier Railway (NFR) release said on Friday.

The direct connectivity will reduce time of travel and cost and distance of transportation of materials, giving a major socio-economic boost to the region.

Infrastructural development such as new stations, road connectivity and goods yards will lead to overall economic growth of the nearby districts, the release stated.

Goods movement will become seamless leading to major cost reduction for existing businesses using freight services, it said.

Work for the Dimapur-Kohima new railway line project from Dhansiri station of Assam to Zubza adjacent to Kohima is also in progress. Also, work on the Jiribam-Imphal railway line project is underway in full swing.

