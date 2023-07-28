European shares dip on mixed earnings, higher yields

Left Menu

European shares retreated on Friday from multi-month highs scaled in the previous session as investors digested a mixed batch of earnings and bond yields climbed after the Bank of Japan tweaked its monetary policy. The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.3% by 0716 GMT.

28-07-2023
European shares retreated on Friday from multi-month highs scaled in the previous session as investors digested a mixed batch of earnings and bond yields climbed after the Bank of Japan tweaked its monetary policy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.3% by 0716 GMT. The benchmark index closed at its highest levels in 1/1-2 years on Thursday after the European Central Bank hiked interest rates as expected but raised the possibility of a pause in September. Rattling investor nerves on Friday, however, the BoJ made its yield curve control policy more flexible and loosened its defence of a long-term interest rate cap.

European government bond yields rose, mirroring gains in Japanese yields. In earnings-driven moves, Capgemini tumbled 7.5% after the French IT consulting group said it would invest 2 billion euros ($2.19 billion) in AI over three years.

French drugmaker Sanofi fell 2.5% despite raising its earnings forecast. Shares of Austrian sensor maker AMS Osram advanced 12.5% after the company presented a strategic re-alignment of the group and reported second-quarter results in line with its expectations.

Hermes gained 3.8% as sales at the Birkin bag maker accelerated in the second quarter, while Pan-European stock and derivatives exchange Euronext climbed 5.2% as it announced the launch of a 200-million-euro ($219.88 million) share buyback programme.

