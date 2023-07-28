Left Menu

Maharashtra: Teen dies of electrocution amid rains in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-07-2023 13:02 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 13:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A 16-year-old boy died of electrocution after coming in contact with a live wire amid rains in Kalwa of Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in New Shivaji Nagar locality of the city around 8 pm on Thursday, an official said.

The victim Mandar Gouri suffered a severe electric shock when he came in contact with a live wire on the road and died on the spot, he said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered.

