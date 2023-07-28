Maharashtra: Teen dies of electrocution amid rains in Thane
PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-07-2023 13:02 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 13:01 IST
- Country:
- India
A 16-year-old boy died of electrocution after coming in contact with a live wire amid rains in Kalwa of Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.
The incident took place in New Shivaji Nagar locality of the city around 8 pm on Thursday, an official said.
The victim Mandar Gouri suffered a severe electric shock when he came in contact with a live wire on the road and died on the spot, he said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Shivaji Nagar
- Maharashtra's
- Thane
- Gouri
- Kalwa
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Woman dies by electrocution in Maharashtra's Palghar
NCP's Dhananjay Munde is Maharashtra's new agriculture minister.
Ajit Pawar takes charge as Maharashtra's finance and planning minister
Police station flooded after heavy rains in Maharashtra's Raigad
Trains stopped at Chiplun in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district as Vashishti river crosses danger mark: Konkan Railway.