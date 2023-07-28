American chipmaker AMD to invest USD 400 mln in India over 5 years

American multinational semiconductor Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) on Friday announced it would invest approximately USD 400 million in India over the next five years. The announcement was made at the ongoing 'Semicon India Conference 2023' being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The planned investment includes a new AMD campus in Bengaluru that will serve as the company's largest design and R&D centre. It intends to add about 3,000 new engineering roles by the end of 2028 in India. "The new AMD campus is expected to open before the end of 2023 and will feature extensive lab space, state-of-the-art collaboration tools and seating configurations designed to foster teamwork," AMD said in a release post the announcement by its Chief Technology Officer, Mark Papermaster, from Gandhinagar.

The new 500,000-square-foot Bengaluru campus will increase the AMD office footprint to 10 total locations across these cities: Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad and Mumbai. It started operations in India in 2001 when the company's first site was established in New Delhi and has now about 6500 employees here.

"From a handful of employees in 2001 to more than 6,500 employees today, AMD has grown its India footprint based on the strong foundation established by our local leadership and the highly skilled talent pool," said Mark Papermaster. "By further investing and expanding our presence in Bangalore, we are committed to driving innovation in India to support the India Semiconductor Mission," the CTO added.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited global semiconductor majors to come and invest in India, adding that whosoever comes forward will have a "first mover's advantage." Addressing the 'Semicon India Conference 2023' in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, PM Modi told investors, "You have to develop a chip-making ecosystem for Indians. I believe whosoever comes forward will have a first mover's advantage."

The theme of the Conference is 'Catalysing India's Semiconductor Ecosystem'. It aims to bring together global leaders from industry, academia and research institutions. It showcases India's semiconductor strategy and policy which envisions making India a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing and technology development.

India, he said, is emerging as a trusted partner in the global chip supply chain. "It is not just India's needs, the world now needs a trusted and reliable chip supply chain. Who can be that trusted partner if not the largest democracy," PM Modi said.

"World's trust in India is rising. The trust is due to a stable, responsible, and reform-oriented government," Prime Minister Modi said. "Indians are tech friendly and fast in adopting technology. Cheap data availability in villages, quality digital infra, and seamless power supply pushing data consumption in India," he said, adding that India's aspirations are driving its growth.

SemiconIndia 2023 witnessed the participation of representatives of major companies such as Micron Technology, Applied Materials, Foxconn, SEMI, and AMD, among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)