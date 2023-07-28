London Mayor's plans to expand clean air zone lawful - UK court
London's plans to expand a clean air scheme which charges the most polluting vehicles in the city is lawful, London’s High Court ruled on Friday. ($1 = 0.7809 pounds)
- Country:
- United Kingdom
London's plans to expand a clean air scheme which charges the most polluting vehicles in the city is lawful, London’s High Court ruled on Friday. The British capital's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) levies a 12.50 pound ($16) daily charge on drivers of non-compliant vehicles, in order to tackle pollution and improve air quality.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan last year decided to extend the scheme to cover almost all of the Greater London area, encompassing an extra five million people in leafier and less-connected outer boroughs, from the end of next month. Five local authorities argued the decision to expand ULEZ into their areas was unlawful, but their legal challenge was rejected on Friday. ($1 = 0.7809 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sadiq Khan
- London
- High Court
- Greater London
- ULEZ
- Ultra Low Emission Zone
- British
ALSO READ
Wimbledon: Alcaraz reaches first semifinal in London, sets up clash with Medvedev
Delhi High Court refuses to stay UPSC decision inviting applications for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023.
Kevin Spacey testifies in his own defence in his sexual assault trial at a London court
Kevin Spacey 'crushed' by sexual assault allegations, actor tells London court
Centre clears transfer of three High Court judges