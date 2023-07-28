Left Menu

London Mayor's plans to expand clean air zone lawful - UK court

London's plans to expand a clean air scheme which charges the most polluting vehicles in the city is lawful, London’s High Court ruled on Friday. ($1 = 0.7809 pounds)

28-07-2023
London High Court
  • United Kingdom

London's plans to expand a clean air scheme which charges the most polluting vehicles in the city is lawful, London’s High Court ruled on Friday. The British capital's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) levies a 12.50 pound ($16) daily charge on drivers of non-compliant vehicles, in order to tackle pollution and improve air quality.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan last year decided to extend the scheme to cover almost all of the Greater London area, encompassing an extra five million people in leafier and less-connected outer boroughs, from the end of next month. Five local authorities argued the decision to expand ULEZ into their areas was unlawful, but their legal challenge was rejected on Friday. ($1 = 0.7809 pounds)

