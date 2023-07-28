MG Motor ties up with Ionage to boost charging infrastructure for EVs

Left Menu

28-07-2023
MG Motor India on Friday said it has tied up with electric mobility service provider IONAGE to strengthen charging infrastructure across the country in order to promote intercity travel by electric vehicles.

The partnership was officially announced with the inauguration of ten destination charging stations across Lucknow, Trivandrum and Cochin.

As part of the tie-up, MG Motor will leverage IONAGE's e-mobility platform to provide seamless access to EV owners of MG Charge points, the automaker said in a statement.

MG Charge is an industry-first initiative by any original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to empower destinations like hotels, residential societies, public locations, and corporates to embrace green transportation and future-proof their property and communities.

''This collaboration represents our endeavours to empower EV owners and operators with a seamless charging experience. The collaboration also reaffirms company's commitment to supporting promising startups like IONAGE working within the EV charging ecosystem,” MG Motor India Deputy Managing Director Gaurav Gupta stated.

MG Motor said the strategic partnership will give a further boost its plan to install 1,000 EV chargers in 1,000 days across the country under the MG Charge programme.

IONAGE CEO Vimal Kumar said the tie-up with MG Motor would help in expanding the charging infrastructure.

