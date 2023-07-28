Left Menu

3 killed as motorcycle rams into tree in UP

Three youths died after the motorcycle on which they were travelling rammed into a tree here, police said on Friday.The incident took place on Gaur-Walterganj road under the Gaur police station area on Thursday night when Moolchand 26 and Shatrughan 28, both residents of Gonda, and Anand of Unnaos Salarpur, were going to Khodare, they said.The driver lost control of the motorcycle while navigating a turn.

PTI | Basti | Updated: 28-07-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 15:17 IST
3 killed as motorcycle rams into tree in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three youths died after the motorcycle on which they were travelling rammed into a tree here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Gaur-Walterganj road under the Gaur police station area on Thursday night when Moolchand (26) and Shatrughan (28), both residents of Gonda, and Anand of Unnao's Salarpur, were going to Khodare, they said.

The driver lost control of the motorcycle while navigating a turn. The motorcycle collided with a tree and fell into a paddy field. The three youths suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot, police said.

Station House Officer, Gaur police station, Rajkumar Pandey said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
4
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023