Left Menu

Two-hour block on one arm of Mumbai-Pune Expressway to remove boulders, mud in wake of landslide

Therefore, one lane was kept shut for traffic, while two others were operational, a highway police official said.From 2 pm, a block was conducted as all three lanes towards Mumbai were closed for vehicular movement to remove stones and boulders which had rolled down the hills, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2023 15:26 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 15:26 IST
Two-hour block on one arm of Mumbai-Pune Expressway to remove boulders, mud in wake of landslide
  • Country:
  • India

After a landslide occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Kamshet tunnel, the debris was completely cleared in the early hours of Friday, and all three lanes towards the state capital were closed for traffic for two hours in the afternoon, an official said.The landslide took place around 8 pm on Thursday, which affected the vehicular traffic towards Mumbai, he said.

Soon after the landslide, one of the three lanes towards Mumbai was closed to remove the debris and mud. Later, one more lane was shut, the official said.

''The landslide debris was completely cleared by 2 am on Friday, but as some soil is still falling at the spot, a team is set to carry out an inspection. Therefore, one lane was kept shut for traffic, while two others were operational,'' a highway police official said.

From 2 pm, a block was conducted as all three lanes towards Mumbai were closed for vehicular movement to remove stones and boulders which had rolled down the hills, he said. The block is operational till 4 pm, the official added. On July 23, another landslide amid incessant rains near the Adoshi tunnel had disrupted traffic between the Talegaon-Urse section of the expressway.

The 95-km expressway connecting the two major cities of Maharashtra - Mumbai and Pune - passes through the Sahyadri mountain ranges and is dotted with tunnels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
4
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023