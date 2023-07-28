EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks poised for weekly gains; Turkey tweaks cenbank members

The index for emerging market stocks was set for strong weekly gains on Friday, buoyed by heavily-weighted China equities, while Turkey's President named three deputy central bank governors after vowing to continue gradual policy tightening.

The MSCI index for EM stocks gained 0.4%, with China's blue-chip and the Shanghai Composite indexes gaining 2.3% and 1.8%, respectively. China's indexes notched their best week since November, after the country's top leaders pledged in the top Politburo meeting to roll out further policy support to aid economic recovery.

However, analysts have been sceptical about the significance of such policy measures. "A nuanced view to Chinese credit is still warranted, beyond markets' knee-jerk reaction to rhetoric," analysts at DBS Group said, noting that stimulus would be more limited and may fail to meet market expectations.

As the Bank of Japan made its yield curve control policy more flexible, the country's benchmark bond yield soared to a nine-year high and the yen strengthened against the dollar. The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.4%. The MSCI index for EM currencies slipped 0.3%, but is set for small gains for the week.

Analysts have increasingly pointed out the scope for rate cuts in the EM space, with expectations of an end to U.S. rate-hiking cycle taking the lead. When emerging markets embark on a cutting cycle, their currencies traditionally start hurting about four-five cuts in, as the nominal premium remains high initially, Citi analysts said.

In Turkey, President Tayyip Erdogan's plans to replace three deputy governors to the central bank comes a day after new Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan's promise of continued gradual monetary tightening and higher inflation forecast. The lira, although unchanged on Friday, has lost 30% of its value this year.

The controversy over Israel's plans to limit some of the Supreme Court's powers is increasing domestic political uncertainty and will lead to lower economic growth this year, S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday. The shekel was up 0.3%. Russia's rouble weakened to 91 against the dollar as a favourable tax period drew to a close.

South Africa's central bank estimates the economy would grow at closer to 2% a year over 2023-25 in the absence of power cuts, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said. The rand was down 0.2%. The Czech crown slipped 0.1% against the euro, which had rebounded after Thursday's slide following the European Central Bank's rate hike, with traders awaiting a policy decision from the Central European country next week.

Equity markets in Pakistan and Thailand were shut on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)