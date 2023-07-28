Two Amarnath pilgrims among three injured in accident in J-K's Ramban

Three persons, including two pilgrims, got injured on Friday when an escort vehicle of an Amarnath Yatra convoy skidded off a highway in Ramban district, officials said.

The accident took place on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in the Gangroo area, they added. The vehicle was part of the Amarnath convoy to the Baltal basecamp, the officials said.

Two pilgrims -- Adarsh Kumar, Manju Sharma and driver Ankush Sharma suffered minor injuries, they said.

