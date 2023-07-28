Left Menu

Delhi-Paris Air India flight lands shortly after take-off, traffic controllers flag tyre debris on runway

An Air India Delhi-Paris flight on Friday returned to originating airport at the Indira Gandhi International Airport shortly after take-off following the Delhi air traffic controllers informed the flight crew about suspected tyre debris sighted on the runway after its departure.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 16:58 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 16:58 IST
Delhi-Paris Air India flight lands shortly after take-off, traffic controllers flag tyre debris on runway
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India Delhi-Paris flight on Friday returned to originating airport at the Indira Gandhi International Airport shortly after take-off following the Delhi air traffic controllers informed the flight crew about suspected tyre debris sighted on the runway after its departure. The flight safely landed back in Delhi at 2.18 pm, an Air India spokesperson said.

"While the aircraft undergoes necessary checks at Delhi, alternate arrangements are being planned for the passengers of AI143 to get to their destinations," the spokesperson said in a statement. "We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers in the recent incident, but as always, safety of all on board is Air India's foremost priority." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
4
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023