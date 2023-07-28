Left Menu

PTI | Rourkela | Updated: 28-07-2023 17:46 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 17:46 IST
RSP inks contract with DP World Multimodal Logistics Pvt Ltd for dedicated rakes

Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has inked a contract with DP World Multimodal Logistics Pvt Ltd for operation of six dedicated rakes on a lease and operate basis, an official said on Friday.

The contract signed on July 26 is a first-of-its-kind logistic arrangement by any PSU to strengthen its logistics to the next level with dedicated rake supply, he said.

Due to the demand of industry for efficient handling of steel products in specialised wagons Indian railways has issued a Special Freight Train Operator Scheme (SFTO).

Each rake supplied by DP World Multimodal Logistics Pvt Ltd will have 43 number of BFNS 22.9 wagons. Besides, there will be four wagons as backup, the official said.

These dedicated rakes will play a pivotal role in transporting RSP's high-quality steel from plant to customers, ensuring a streamlined and efficient supply chain connecting all rail terminals across Indian Railways, including SAIL terminals.

In the customized wagons, load adjustment can be planned better to reduce dead freight. The groove system in the wagons will ensure the safe handling of the products with the least transportation damage. The inbuilt lashing mechanism will reduce the lashing cost while the use of wooden dunnage will be completely eliminated thereby reducing the carbon footprints, the official said.

DP World Multimodal Logistics Pvt Ltd will monitor and manage the running of these rakes as per LSFTO guidelines of Indian Railways.

