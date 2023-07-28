Left Menu

TERI School of Advanced Studies offers Value Added Courses with Multiple Entry & Exit Options Leading to Enhanced Employability

These are learning-based programmes where the major focus is to make our graduates capable to think, analyze and critically evaluate. There is a wide variety of up-to-date courses with a plethora of evaluation methods such as laboratories, projects, presentations, assignments, group evaluations, case studies, fieldwork, and others to enable students to walk out as Professionals after graduating from TERI SAS. TERI SAS, Deemed to be University further takes pride in announcing that these are aligned as per the needs of NEP 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 17:56 IST
TERI School of Advanced Studies offers Value Added Courses with Multiple Entry & Exit Options Leading to Enhanced Employability
Prof Prateek Sharma, Vice Chancellor TERI SAS. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], July 28: These are learning-based programmes where the major focus is to make our graduates capable to think, analyze and critically evaluate. There is a wide variety of up-to-date courses with a plethora of evaluation methods such as laboratories, projects, presentations, assignments, group evaluations, case studies, fieldwork, and others to enable students to walk out as Professionals after graduating from TERI SAS. TERI SAS, Deemed to be University further takes pride in announcing that these are aligned as per the needs of NEP 2020.

- Data Science: B.Sc./B.Sc.(Honours)/B.Sc. (Honours with Research) and M.Sc.- Environmental Studies: B.Sc./B.Sc. (Honours)/B.Sc. (Honours with Research) and M.Sc.- Economics: B.Sc./B.Sc.(Honours)/B.Sc. (Honours with Research)- BBA/BBA (Honours)/BBA (Honours with Research) Structure of the FYUP (with multiple entry and exit points)

We at TERI SAS believe in the motto 'Knowledge for Sustainable Development!' (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023