Left Menu

Go First extends flight cancellation till July 30

On May 2, Go First cancelled its flights and filed for voluntary bankruptcy before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of a US-based engine maker, Pratt & Whitney, for its inability to promptly meet obligations -- leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 18:23 IST
Go First extends flight cancellation till July 30
Go First (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Go First airline, which has been grounded since early May, has announced a further extension of flight cancellations till July 30. "Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 30th July 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused…," it wrote on Twitter on Friday.

On May 2, Go First cancelled its flights and filed for voluntary bankruptcy before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of a US-based engine maker, Pratt & Whitney, for its inability to promptly meet obligations -- leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet. Last Friday, DGCA conditionally allowed the grounded airline Go First to resume its operations. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said Go First may resume scheduled flight operations on the availability of interim funding and approval of flight schedule by the regulator.

The regulator had allowed the operation of 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights. DGCA said the sale of tickets can be only commenced after the approval of the flight schedule by the regulator. Soon after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) allowed Go First to resume its operations, the airline on Tuesday started its 'handling' flight from Mumbai.

Handling flights are operated by airlines when aircraft remain grounded for a long. As per DGCA guidelines, airlines are mandated to carry out handling flights to ensure that the aircraft are operation ready. The airline has approximately 4,200 employees, and it reported total revenue from operations at Rs 4,183 crore in the financial year 2021-22.

There were reports that the grounding of the Go First flights had put pressure on airfares, particularly on select routes where it had a footprint. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023