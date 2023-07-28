Sohna Emerged as a Land of Abundant Opportunities and Serene Lifestyle Hub in NCR

NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 28: Sohna, popularly known as South of Gurugram, has transformed into a prominent micro-market in the NCR. With improved connectivity, lots of infrastructure developments, and rising demand for real estate, Sohna has become an attractive destination for homebuyers, commercial property buyers, and investors. The operational Gurgaon-Sohna elevated road has significantly reduced the commute time between Gurugram and Sohna, making it a mere 15-minute journey. Additionally, Sohna serves as an entry point to the 1350-km-long DMIC Expressway, further enhancing its accessibility to economic hubs.

Ravi Aggarwal, Managing Director of Signature Global (India) Ltd. said, "We firmly believe that improved connectivity is the driving force behind regional prosperity. The Sohna-Dausa stretch of DMIC is a game-changer for Gurugram's micro-markets, especially Sohna, an emerging realty hub in the Millennium City. The enhanced transportation links will make the region an attractive destination for various economic endeavors, encouraging businesses to set up offices and factories, and creating a plethora of job opportunities. This, in turn, will attract job seekers and the working population, leading to a surge in demand for residential properties." He further added, "The comprehensive advancements in infrastructure and industry in Sohna make it a prime focus for investment by real estate developers, homebuyers, and investors. The development of the expressway is a significant milestone for the region, and we are highly optimistic about the considerable benefits it will bring to the local economy. At Signature Global, we have multiple projects in the Sohna region. The signature Global Park series has witnessed tremendous customer response, and most of the units are sold out. Last year, we launched Signature Global Infinity Mall, the first-ever mall in Sohna, which is going to cater to a premium shopping and entertainment experience for the residents of South Gurugram. With its holistic lifestyle experience encompassing dining, movies, and shopping, it is set to serve lakhs of the expected population, redefining the concept of modern living in this vibrant and growing locale."

At the heart of Sohna, Signature Global Infinity Mall, spread across 2.15 acres, is a benchmark first-ever retail mall project of this dynamic location. The mall boasts state-of-the-art architecture and luxurious interiors, providing visitors with a contemporary and enjoyable shopping experience. The Signature Global Infinity Mall is also going to satisfy gastronomic cravings with its array of scrumptious food franchises. From exclusive food courts to renowned restaurants like Moti Mahal, BBQ Company, Bikanervala, and Berco's, the mall offers an exquisite culinary experience, making it a go-to destination for food enthusiasts. With its strategic location and diverse range of retail, entertainment, and dining options, Signature Global Infinity Mall would become a complete lifestyle solution for the residents of South Gurugram. Offering modern amenities and a sustainable model of growth, the mall has not only brought prosperity to the area but also enhanced the lives of its residents and visitors.

Sohna is a rapidly developing area with the potential to ignite trade and business activity that will ramp up the demand for both residential and commercial properties. The opening of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has buttressed the development of real estate in the Sohna region. Real estate players are capitalizing on this opportunity as several housing and commercial projects are on the horizon. The commercial real estate market of Sohna is receiving the push from the government's industrial initiatives, including the development of the IMT and a proposed 500-acre electronics manufacturing cluster, which have drawn numerous companies to set up units in Sohna. The town is also witnessing a surge in warehousing and logistics activities, further driving real estate demand. The bustling business and economic activities roll out job opportunities and are likely to intrigue working professionals to not only work but also to have their dream homes in the region.

The notable transition in the homebuyer's preference in seeking a serene and holistic lifestyle augur well for Sohna's residential market. As per Cushman & Wakefield report and Sohna Master Development plan, approx. 6.4 lac population is expected by 2031 in the vicinity indicating the rising interest of homebuyers in the area, ensuring sustained growth and prosperity for the region. Observant of the trend, developers are launching lifestyle-fused integrated projects in the region. Central Park is one of the prominent players in Sohan and has Central Park Flower Valley, an integrated township spread across approx. 250 acres which currently house 500 plus families. With possession in the group housing project - Aquafront Towers and The Room - going on, this number is rising by the day. It is a completely walled township with a vast swathe of greens, a multi-tier security system, and operational amenities like a horse stable, basketball, lawn tennis, and volleyball courts, indoor badminton court, football ground, cricket stadium, golf putting & chipping greens, indoor gymnasium, grocery store, clinic, laundry, café and bakery, restaurant, school, pet park, kids' play area, jogging track, flora fountain among others. According to property brokers, Central Park Flower Valley has significantly contributed to the trend of premiumization in Sohna, with prevailing property prices equivalent to or even higher than some of Gurugram's prominent micro-markets. The company recently launched premium luxury independent floors based on the concept of a fruit valley.

Jatin Lohia, Director of Lion Infra Developers (LID), says, "Sohna, a serene lifestyle hub in the NCR, offers a vibrant tapestry of opportunities and tranquility. With seamless connectivity, thriving infrastructure, and soaring demand for real estate, Sohna has become a commercial hub with abundant opportunities." Furthermore, the presence of nearly completed projects like LID Mall Street, a budget-friendly development in Sector 35 on Sohna Gurugram Highway, offering 109 units on 0.46 acres of land, enhances the appeal of Lion Infra Developers. LID Mall Street, comprising high street retail spaces, will showcase designer boutiques, global brands, gourmet restaurants, and trendy cafes. Its strategic proximity to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway gives it a competitive edge, as well-connected major roads are set to propel Sohna's growth even further.

As the real estate demand continues to rise, Sohna is well on its way to becoming a prime destination that harmoniously blends urban convenience with close-to-nature living. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)