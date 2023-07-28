Left Menu

Four days after landslide, Rishikesh-Badrinath NH in Kameda opens for small vehicles

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 28-07-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 18:52 IST
Four days after landslide, Rishikesh-Badrinath NH in Kameda opens for small vehicles
  • Country:
  • India

The Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway, which was blocked since Monday due to a massive landslide in Chamoli district, was opened on Friday for small vehicles after clearing debris from the site, police said.

The highway was hit by a landslide at Kameda near Gauchar on Monday following heavy rains, causing rocks and boulders to fall from a hill which washed away a 100-metre stretch of the road.

Traffic was restored on the highway after about 100 hours of strenuous effort. Due to the closure of the route, passengers going to Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib, Chamoli and Kumaon were being sent through alternate motorable routes which was taking them longer to reach their destination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023