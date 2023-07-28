Four days after landslide, Rishikesh-Badrinath NH in Kameda opens for small vehicles

The Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway, which was blocked since Monday due to a massive landslide in Chamoli district, was opened on Friday for small vehicles after clearing debris from the site, police said.

The highway was hit by a landslide at Kameda near Gauchar on Monday following heavy rains, causing rocks and boulders to fall from a hill which washed away a 100-metre stretch of the road.

Traffic was restored on the highway after about 100 hours of strenuous effort. Due to the closure of the route, passengers going to Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib, Chamoli and Kumaon were being sent through alternate motorable routes which was taking them longer to reach their destination.

