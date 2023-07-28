Left Menu

Piramal board approves Rs 1,750 crore share buyback

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 20:07 IST
Piramal Enterprises on Friday said its board has approved a buyback of 1.4 crore shares at Rs 1,250 each, entailing an outgo of Rs 1,750 crore. The company's board has approved a buyback of up to 1.4 crore shares of face value of Rs 2 each, representing 5.87 per cent of the pre-buyback fully paid-up shares at a price of Rs 1,250 each, aggregating to Rs 1,750 crore through the tender offer route, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing.

The promoter and promoter group shall not participate in the buyback, it added.

