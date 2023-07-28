Operation of drones, paragliders banned on July 29-30 over some parts of Indore due to Shah's visit

The operation of drones, paragliders, hot air balloons and other such objects will be banned over identified spots in Indore in Madhya Pradesh between July 29 and 30 in view of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a police official said on Friday.

Shah will visit Bhopal and Indore on Saturday and Sunday to interact with Bharatiya Janata Party functionaries as part of the ruling party's preparations for the year-end Assembly polls in MP.

''Drones, paragliders, hot air balloons and other objects have been banned under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) within a 3-km radius of the city's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, Kanakeshwari Garba Maidan, the BJP office at Jaora Compound and a hotel in Vijay Nagar area,'' the Indore police official said.

The ban on such flying objects, which has been issued by Indore police commissioner Makrand Deoskar, will not be applicable to commercial flights or aircraft, the official added.

Shah is scheduled to visit Indore, the state's commercial capital, on Sunday and he will address BJP workers at Kanakeshwari garba ground and also visit the birthplace of Lord Parshuram at Janapav Kuti, a party functionary said.

