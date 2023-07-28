Left Menu

Operation of drones, paragliders banned on July 29-30 over some parts of Indore due to Shah's visit

PTI | Indore | Updated: 28-07-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 21:24 IST
Operation of drones, paragliders banned on July 29-30 over some parts of Indore due to Shah's visit
  • Country:
  • India

The operation of drones, paragliders, hot air balloons and other such objects will be banned over identified spots in Indore in Madhya Pradesh between July 29 and 30 in view of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a police official said on Friday.

Shah will visit Bhopal and Indore on Saturday and Sunday to interact with Bharatiya Janata Party functionaries as part of the ruling party's preparations for the year-end Assembly polls in MP.

''Drones, paragliders, hot air balloons and other objects have been banned under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) within a 3-km radius of the city's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, Kanakeshwari Garba Maidan, the BJP office at Jaora Compound and a hotel in Vijay Nagar area,'' the Indore police official said.

The ban on such flying objects, which has been issued by Indore police commissioner Makrand Deoskar, will not be applicable to commercial flights or aircraft, the official added.

Shah is scheduled to visit Indore, the state's commercial capital, on Sunday and he will address BJP workers at Kanakeshwari garba ground and also visit the birthplace of Lord Parshuram at Janapav Kuti, a party functionary said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023