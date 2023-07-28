Left Menu

Paris-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after suspected tyre burst

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 22:20 IST
A Paris-bound Air India flight returned to the national capital shortly after the take-off on Friday afternoon, following a sighting of suspected tyre debris on the runway after departure.

In a statement, the airline said the flight landed safely at Delhi airport at 1418 hours.

''Flight AI143 operating Delhi-Paris on 28 July 2023 air-returned shortly after take-off, following the Delhi ATC's information to flight crew about suspected tyre debris sighted on the runway after departure,'' it said.

Sources in the know said the aircraft had apparently suffered a tyre burst and that there were around 208 passengers onboard the plane.

Another aircraft carrying the passengers departed for Paris from Delhi airport at around 2047 hours, an airline official said.

According to the Flight Radar app, the airplane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, circled over Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, about 100 km from Delhi, for about 40 minutes before landing safely at the Delhi airport.

The airline said the aircraft is undergoing necessary checks, and alternate arrangements are being planned for the passengers of AI143.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

