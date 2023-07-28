Air India to launch new performance mgmt system for non-flying staff
Air India will launch a new performance management system for its non-flying staff next week.
Air India, which was taken over by Tata Group in January last year, has embarked on an ambitious revival plan.
''Rise.AI will introduce a fair, transparent and completely digitised appraisal system, with clearly defined job descriptions and specific performance goals so that all our staff know what is expected of them and what they must deliver on,'' Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said in his weekly message to staff on Friday.
Earlier this year, Air India placed orders for 470 planes with Airbus and Boeing.
