IAF helicopters airdrop food packets in flood-hit areas of Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-07-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 22:31 IST
IAF helicopters airdrop food packets in flood-hit areas of Telangana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Continuing their relief operations in places affected by rains and flooding in Telangana, the Indian Air Force air dropped around 600 kgs of food packets on Friday. Relief material included food packets contributed by the members of the Air Force Family Welfare Association, popularly known as 'Sanginis', a Defence release said.

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers took off from Air Force Station Hakimpet here and carried out a daring rescue of six people stranded on top of an earthmover in a flood-hit village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in Telangana on July 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

