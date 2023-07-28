Left Menu

Mumbai: BEST gets 10 double-decker electric buses, takes their number in fleet to 24

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2023 23:09 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 23:04 IST
Mumbai: BEST gets 10 double-decker electric buses, takes their number in fleet to 24
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The number of double-decker electric buses with Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking reached 24 after 10 new ones joined the fleet of the civic-run transporter, an official said on Friday.

These 10 buses, which have arrived at the undertaking's Colaba depot after a gap of two months, will be deployed for public service after completion of RTO registration and other formalities possibly by next week, he said.

Incidentally, BEST now has more double decker electric buses than conventional double decker ones whose number has fallen below 20 post scrapping of older vehicles.

The fleet size of BEST currently stands at 3,100, several of which have been taken on wet lease, a mechanism in which private contractors take care of fuel, maintenance and salaries of drivers.

BEST had awarded a contract to Switch Mobility, a subsidiary of Ashok Layland, for the supply of 200 double decker electric buses.

Incidentally, at the time of the deployment of the first double decker electric bus in February this year, the then BEST general manager had said the fleet would have 20 such vehicles by March.

However, BEST got just two double decker electric buses by March-end, while 12 more came in by May, 10 of which were deployed for passenger service in June.

''The remaining two of these 12 buses were registered with Tardeo RTO earlier this week, after remaining parked at Colaba depot for nearly two months. Ideally, they should have been introduced during summer when passenger demand for air-conditioned travel is at its peak,'' a BEST official said.

BEST ferries around 30 lakh passengers per day in Mumbai and neighbouring areas in Thane, Mira-Bhayander and Navi Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023