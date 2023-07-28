Left Menu

Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi travels in Delhi Metro, visits museum

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 23:25 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 23:25 IST
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi visited the Delhi Metro system on Friday and took a ride in it, officials said.

He travelled on the Metro from Central Secretariat station to Chawri Bazaar station on the Yellow Line.

He was accompanied by Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India and Amit Kumar Jain, Director (Operations and Services), DMRC during his journey, a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

The journey concluded with a visit to Patel Chowk Metro Museum.

''The Delhi Metro Project is a symbol of Indo-Japanese collaboration and the government of Japan (Japan International Cooperation Agency) has substantially funded the Delhi Metro projects from the beginning and is also funding Phase-IV of the project,'' the DMRC said.

The Japanese foreign minister arrived here on Thursday on a two-day visit with an aim to review and bolster Indo-Japan strategic ties.

