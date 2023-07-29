Four killed in Turkish drone strike against PKK members in Iraq

A Turkish drone strike on Friday killed four suspected Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants and injured one in Iraq's northern province of Sulaimaniya, Iraqi Kurdistan's counterterrorism service said. The five people were in their vehicle in Sharbazher district when the drone hit them, Shaho Othman, mayor of the district said, adding that the vehicle was struck twice within 10 minutes.

There has been a long-running Turkish campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the PKK and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which are both regarded as terrorist groups by Ankara. Turkey regularly carries out air strikes in northern Iraq and has dozens of outposts on Iraqi territory.

