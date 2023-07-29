Left Menu

Four killed due to electrocution during Muharram preparation in J''khand

Four people were killed and 10 others injured on Saturday Morning after they came in contact with a high-tension wire while preparing for a Muharram procession in Jharkhands Bokaro district, police said.The incident occurred at Khetko village under the Petarwar Police Station limits, around 80 km from the state capital Ranchi, when their religious flag, made of iron, came in contact with a live wire, Bokaro Superintendent of Police Priyadarshi Alok said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 29-07-2023 09:50 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 09:45 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were killed and 10 others injured on Saturday Morning after they came in contact with a high-tension wire while preparing for a Muharram procession in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, police said.

The incident occurred at Khetko village under the Petarwar Police Station limits, around 80 km from the state capital Ranchi, when their religious flag, made of iron, came in contact with a live wire, Bokaro Superintendent of Police Priyadarshi Alok said. “The incident occurred around 6 am on Saturday while they were preparing for a Muharram procession. They were carrying a religious flag and its pole was made of iron. It somehow came in contact with a high-tension electric wire of 11,000 volts,'' the SP told PTI.

All the injured people were taken to a nearby hospital, he said. Eight of them were referred to the Bokaro General Hospital where four succumbed to their injuries and the condition of three were stated to be critical, the officer added.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

