The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: Covering two hectares of the 90-hectare AYANA Estate in Jimbaran, Bali's largest integrated resort, AYANA Farm is an organic oasis and learning centre that provides the estate with a wide array of high-quality produce and enables guests to experience time-honoured sustainable farming techniques. After undergoing months of production system and infrastructure enhancements, the reimagined AYANA Farm is now offering guests and the wider community an expanded range of immersive, educational, and enriching experiences.

These diverse new experiences invite visitors to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of their surroundings while deepening their understanding of sustainability techniques, along with the agricultural practices that have shaped Bali for centuries. Agrarian culture and striving for ecological balance play a significant role in the spiritual lives of Balinese, and AYANA Farm is the perfect setting to delve deeper into the foundations of the island's unique agricultural heritage. Through its use of eco-friendly and climate-smart practices - including soil health and biodiversity maintenance, water conservation, and resource optimization - along with methods passed down through generations of Indonesian farmers, AYANA Farm is the ideal location for guests interested in learning about environmental sustainability and Bali's ancient agricultural ethos.

To learn about the farm's sustainability principles and traditional methods used to grow a diverse array of vegetables, fruits, herbs, edible flowers, and medicinal plants, AYANA welcomes guests and all community members to enjoy the complementary AYANA Farm Walk, which runs every Monday, Thursday and Saturday from 9am to 9.45am. During the Rediscover Agriculture at AYANA Farm experience, guests can explore sustainable farming practices, participate in activities such as planting and harvesting, and learn about the farm's Apotek Hidup, or living pharmacy, which highlights Balinese and Indonesian traditional medicinal knowledge. At the end of the visit - which runs every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday from 8.30am to 10am - participants create their own herbal teas using AYANA Farm organic edible flowers and herbs.

Meanwhile, from July 13, those who are intrigued by the ancient art of Indonesia's traditional herbal remedies can join The Art of Djamoe by the Jamu Bar. Led by expert herbalists and jamu makers it will be conducted every Tuesday and Thursday from 3.30pm to 5.30pm. From July 27, guests who may be aspiring mixologists or who simply enjoy getting creative with beverages at home will be enticed by the Farm-to-Bar Workshop. In this unique experience, which will run every Friday and Saturday from 4pm to 6pm, participants will craft their own personalized cocktails and mocktails using freshly harvested edible flowers, herbs, and spices.

Finally, for those more inclined to relax and soak up the healing power of nature, the Afternoon Tea at AYANA Farm runs every Monday, Wednesday and Sunday from 3pm to 5pm. Guests can experience the farm's extraordinary biodiversity and bask in the wonders of Bali's fertile lands. "The opening of the completely reimagined AYANA Farm reaffirms our commitment to using environmentally sustainable practices across our resorts and hotels, while also honouring local traditions," says Giordano Faggioli, General Manager of AYANA Estate. "We are also proud to announce that AYANA Farm will shift to 100% solar energy this year," Giordano continues.

"With the increase in travellers wanting to give back to the communities they visit and to form lasting connections, we believe AYANA Farm is set to become one of Bali's standout eco-tourism destinations," concludes Giordano.

